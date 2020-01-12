I Am Not An Upcoming Bobrisky, Says Crossdresser James Brown

Popular cross-dresser and Bobrisky’s mentee, James Brown had an Instagram live session with his fans and followers and he said he is back for his crown.
Brown referred to himself as a crowned princess while reacting to the reports about a man from Port-Harcourt, Jay Boogie a man from Port-Harcourt, Jay Boogie who has taken over the internet with his feminine looks.
The male cross-dresser stated that he is finally back on social media and he is not the upcoming Bobrisky but he remains James Brown.
The effeminate young man also stated that people shouldn’t use the pronoun ‘she’or referred to him as ‘sister’.
Watch the video below: