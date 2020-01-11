I Am Not Controversial: Actress, Moyo Lawal Says

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal took to her Instagram page to clear the air on the constant description that she is controversial.

Moyo Lawal
Moyo Lawal

The actress who recently complained about getting double bills since the thrn of the year expressed that she is getting tired of being described as a controversial character.

The actress revealed that in her 14years of being in the movie industry, she has steered clear of controversy.

The actress also cleared the allegation of sleeping with Nollywood directors for movie roles.

See her post below:

Moyo Lawal
Moyo Lawal’s post
