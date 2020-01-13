I Am Not HIV Positive – Crossdresser James Brown Cries Out

by Temitope Alabi
James Brown
Nigerian Cross-dresser James Brown

Crossdresser James Brown has cried out over his HIV status.

According to the crossdresser, he is not HIV positive.

Recall James, who became popular after he was arrested by the police, alongside some other boys on claims they all are gay, had revealed back then he was born with the virus.

Read Also: I Am Not An Upcoming Bobrisky, Says Crossdresser James Brown

In a post on his Instagram page, James said he had lied about his status to save himself but that lie seems to be hunting him now.

See his post below and share your thoughts;

 

Tags from the story
James Brown
0

You may also like

Tonto Dikeh’s tweets photo of outfit at airport + more

Tonto Dikeh’s tweets photo of outfit at airport + more

Soul II Soul’s Melissa Bell has passed away at 53

MI Abaga Announces His 8th Album Release Date (Watch Video)

Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever

Dbanj Unveils Album Tracklist, Cover For D’Kings Men

21-Year-Old Student Gives Up Her Law Career To Become An Instagram Star (Photos)

More photos of Khloe Kardashian’s baby bump debut in New York today

Burna Boy

Singer, Burna Boy Acquires 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia (Photo)

Kanye West calls Kim his ‘perfect bitch’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *