I Am Not HIV Positive – Crossdresser James Brown Cries Out

Crossdresser James Brown has cried out over his HIV status.

According to the crossdresser, he is not HIV positive.

Recall James, who became popular after he was arrested by the police, alongside some other boys on claims they all are gay, had revealed back then he was born with the virus.

Read Also: I Am Not An Upcoming Bobrisky, Says Crossdresser James Brown

In a post on his Instagram page, James said he had lied about his status to save himself but that lie seems to be hunting him now.

See his post below and share your thoughts;