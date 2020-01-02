I Am Ready For Children Of My Own – Moyo Lawal

by Temitope Alabi
Moyo Lawal
Moyo Lawal

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal is a year older and has taken to social media to share stunning new images to celebrate her new year.

The petite actress in a birthday video she also posted revealed that she may in fact, be finally ready to have her own kid.

She captioned the video;

”Ready for The One and maybe ,I just might be ready for children of my own …… #Moyolawal …. p.s watch my dress transform yooo …… #Magical ♥️”

See more photos below;

Moyo Lawal
Moyo Lawal
Moyo Lawal
Moyo Lawal
Moyo Lawal
Moyo Lawal
