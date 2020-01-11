I Am Single And Searching For The Right Man – Nollywood Actress

Nollywood actress, Christabel Egbenya has revealed she is ready to settle down.

The beautiful actress, in a recent interview, said she hopes to tie the knot and start a family in 2020.

“Finally the year 2020 is here. My plan by the grace of God is to get married, have my own happy family, produce my own personal movies, and have another branch of my business Labell Beauty World. Sadly, for now I don’t have anyone that I am dating. I am still very single and searching for the right person.

I have Faith that very soon, I would find the love of my life: a hardworking man,” she said.

She continued saying;

“There are certain people that I show true love but they don’t even deserve it. They will come out and be misbehaving, but you see this year I will give them all the things they give me. Good heart in 2020 is not for me. If you are nice to me, I’ll be nice to you too. If you celebrate me, I’ll celebrate you. If you do me bad I will return the gesture. As for those that show me love, I’ll show them love to the fullest, because I am a loving person,” she asserted.