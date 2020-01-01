“I Am Sorry To Everyone I Offended” – Regina Daniels Sends Happy New Year Message To Her Fans (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels posted a video via Instagram in which she wished her numerous fans and followers a happy new year from her sick bed.

Nollywood Actress Regina Daniels
Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels

Information Nigeria recalls the former child star has fallen ill and she will have to remain on her sickbed throughout the festivities of the new year.

In the video, Daniels also apologised to those she wronged in 2019 and she appreciated her family and fans for their continuous love and support.

The actress didn’t forget to thank her haters.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

Happy new year 🎊

A post shared by Regina Daniels (@regina.daniels) on

