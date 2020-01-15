I Am Thankful For Everything I Have, Says Regina Daniels As She Share New Photos

by Eyitemi Majeed
Actress Regina Daniels
Actress Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has taken to her Instagram page to share some lovely photos which have set tongues wagging on social media.

While sharing the photo, the actress then revealed that although her life isn’t perfect, she is grateful for everything she has and we totally agree.

The screen diva is married to Ned Nwoko, a former House of Representative Member in a lowkey wedding which held in 2019.

She wrote:

My life isn’t perfect but I’m thankful for everything I have

0

