I Am Very Picky About The Kind Of Movies I Act In – Meg Otanwa

Nollywood actress Meg Otanwa has opened up on why she is not seen in every move being churned out these days.

According to the banker turned actress, she is very picky about the movies she acts in as the story has to resonate with her.

Speaking with Saturday Sun, Otanwa said;

“I love to do stories I can connect with. It’s totally fine to do stories just for entertainment. But as a person, I do things that are important to me, stories I feel are impacting. I feel that I was gifted this talent for a reason and I will like to use it for that reason.

“It got me to a point where I am actually picky about the kind of movies I do. For some actors, they want to be seen everywhere, I don’t care about being seen everywhere. I want to be able to trust my motivation enough for being a part of a project to give that project my all.

“Visibility for me is not a reason for doing any film. Visibility cannot be my reason for doing a movie. In Africa, we are so blessed yet we are plagued with some circumstances we need to shed light on. I like to use my talent to talk about things that are important. I want to go to bed knowing that my work touched lives.”