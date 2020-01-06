I Attempted Suicide 18 Months Ago – Comedienne, Real Warri Pikin

Nigerian comedienne Real Warri Pikin has taken to social media to reveal that in her life, she was suicidal.
According to the funny woman, she battled depression and gave up on life about 18 months ago. The comedienne who was born Anita Alaire Afoke added that she even attempted taking her own life.
However, everything changed not long after as she snagged 4 different endorsement deals.
”MMM(MondayMorningMotivation)
18months ago I naked
I gave up
I fall enter depression even attempt suicide
Now I knw beta
My life soft like breast 2seconds😎
It does not take time
It’s takes God
Take one day at a time
Do d one your power reach
Focus like deaf
Dat your problem na stepping stone”