I Attempted Suicide 18 Months Ago – Comedienne, Real Warri Pikin

Nigerian comedienne Real Warri Pikin has taken to social media to reveal that in her life, she was suicidal.

According to the funny woman, she battled depression and gave up on life about 18 months ago. The comedienne who was born Anita Alaire Afoke added that she even attempted taking her own life.

However, everything changed not long after as she snagged 4 different endorsement deals.

”MMM(MondayMorningMotivation)

18months ago I naked

I gave up

I fall enter depression even attempt suicide

Now I knw beta

My life soft like breast 2seconds😎

It does not take time

It’s takes God

Take one day at a time

Do d one your power reach

Focus like deaf

Dat your problem na stepping stone”