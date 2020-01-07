I Belong To APC And PDP: Gov Umahi

David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi state, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) says he is also a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umahi said this when he received some stakeholders from Uburu, Ohaozara local government area of the state last weekend.

He told members of the PDP, who have plans to defect to the APC not to bother because he also belongs to the party.

He said, “Stay in one place. Don’t run from here to there and from there to here. ”

“E no make sense. If you say you dey there (APC), know I am already there. If you go to APC, I am an APC member. If you go to PDP, I am there.

“I am the only person that does anti-party and nothing will happen. Any other person that does anti-party is gone. So, I am representing you in APC while you all stay in PDP. If you like, go and write it on social media.”

Umahi has never hidden his support for President Muhammadu Buhari, as he was reported to have mobilised crowd for the president during his campaign in Ebonyi.

Umahi has also stated on some occasions that his support for Buhari will not be determined by party difference.