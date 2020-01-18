Entertainment

I Can Be Very Stupid When In Love – Actress Bukola Kitan

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Bukola Kitan
Bukola Kitan

Fast-rising actress Bukola Kitan has made it known that she is not one to act normally when in love.

In an interview with Saturday Sun, the actress talked about her love life amongst other things, stating for a fact that she acts stupid when in love.

Read Also: Actress Jackie Appiah Shares Lovely Photos To Mark 36th Birthday

Read excerpts from her interview below;

What is the craziest thing you can do for love?

I can do anything for love. I can be very stupid at times when I am in love. I always want to please my partner with everything, even not minding displeasing myself.

Have you ever fallen in love wrongly?

It has happened so many times because my heart is pure and I always believe in love.

So, with all these experiences, how come you have not given up on love?

No, I will never give up on love because love is life.

