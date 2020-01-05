I Don’t Belong To Any Cabal, I Am Cabal Myself: Isa Funtua

Isa Funtua, a close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, has dismissed claims that he is a member of any cabal, but says he is a cabal himself.

There have been speculations that Funtua is one of those controlling the government of President Buhari.

However, when he appeared as a guest on The Morning Show, a programme on Arise Television, on Saturday, he described as an insult, speculations that Buhari is not in control of his government.

Funtua said, “I’m not a member of any cabal, I’m cabal myself. ”

“What is cabal? In short I think it means kitchen cabinet, people that you trust. People you believe will not deceive you, that they can do things in the interest of the country.

“Nigerians are using it in a derogatory term not in the real meaning of it. Take dictionary, what is the real meaning of cabal?

When asked about accusations by the first lady that cabal exists in her husband’s government, he said: “Please, let me hear word, I beg you.”