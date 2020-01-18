Entertainment

I Don’t Need Your Money, Peruzzi Tells Former Boss

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

King Patrick, Peruzzi, Davido
DMW singer, Peruzzi has revealed that he sent two years while trying to make his former boss, King Patrick to understand that he doesn’t need his money adding that he just wants to grow.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he further stated that instead of full comprehension, the former boss would agree with him at some points and still come back later to disagree.

Read Also: Stefflon Don Celebrates Relationship Anniversary With Burna Boy With A Romantic Video

The last 24 hours have witnessed an unending drama between Peruzzi, Davido and his former boss, King Patrick.

He wrote:

Spent two years making you understand that I don’t need your money. Come closer, nobody is fighting you. I’m just tryna grow & don’t wanna leave you behind Cos “no time”! You agree today and it’s all good. Tomorrow you go crazy again. “ I know I am bi-polar” you always said!

