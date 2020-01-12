I Don’t Respond To Jobless Clowns: El-rufai Slams Troll

by Olayemi Oladotun

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai took to his social media page to slam a Twitter user who called him out.

Governor El-rufai
Kaduna State Governor El-rufai

Trouble started when a popular critic of the governor, Aisha Yesufu queried the governor on state budget.

Also Read: El-Zakzaky Will Remain In Custody Because Of All The Pains He Has Caused: El-Rufai

This silence of the governor to the question raised by the popular critic led the twitter user identified as Innocent Idemili to call out the governor.

Reacting to being called, the governor dragged Mr Innocent, who he described as jobless clown. He also pointed that his job is to govern Kaduna state rather than being queried by people who are not from Kaduna.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
kaduna, Nasir El Rufai
0

You may also like

Age Controversy: Buhari Is More Competent, Experienced Than Jonathan – Fashola

Ambode’s Only Achievement In 100 Days Is Fighting Fashola – PDP

Omoyele Sowore

Nigerians react as AAC suspends Sowore over fraud

Has Tinubu Just Confirmed That Trucks Loaded With Cash Entered His House??? – See What He Said

Orji Uzor Kalu

Orji Kalu played you: Nigerians mock Buhari/APC after former governor absconds

Buhari

Does Buhari listen to the masses at all – CAN on Buhari attending OIC meeting

Buhari, Abdusalami In Closed-Door Meeting At Aso Rock

Here is what some Nigerians have to say about Atiku’s presidential bid

Babatunde Raji Fashola

Resign And Apologise To Nigerians For Saying Our Roads Are Not Bad: PDP To Fashola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *