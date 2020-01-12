I Don’t Respond To Jobless Clowns: El-rufai Slams Troll

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai took to his social media page to slam a Twitter user who called him out.

Trouble started when a popular critic of the governor, Aisha Yesufu queried the governor on state budget.

Also Read: El-Zakzaky Will Remain In Custody Because Of All The Pains He Has Caused: El-Rufai

This silence of the governor to the question raised by the popular critic led the twitter user identified as Innocent Idemili to call out the governor.

Reacting to being called, the governor dragged Mr Innocent, who he described as jobless clown. He also pointed that his job is to govern Kaduna state rather than being queried by people who are not from Kaduna.

See his tweet below: