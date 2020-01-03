“I Don’t Want To Have Another Baby” – Mercy Aigbe

by Amaka Odozi

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe recently revealed she has no plans of having anymore children while recounting her experience at an orphanage home.

Mercy Aigbe and the little boy
Mercy Aigbe and the little boy

The single mom of two, who clocked 42 on Tuesday, had a pre-birthday party with the kids at the home.

However, one particular child held on tightly to her and didn’t want to let go.

The actress shared photos from the celebration with the caption;

“This cute, sweet child stuck to me when I was at the orphanage for my pre birthday party with the kids at the home! He clung to me all tru and cried when I left 😍😍😍😍😍 ( a beg no more kids for me oh 😂… done!) One of them was also my birthday mate, it was fun, fun 💃🏾……. I had an amazing time with them, thank you @sopephotography for capturing these beautiful moments ❣️ #capricornqueen👑”

Read Also: Zlatan Ibile Launches Zanku Label Records

See the full post below:

Tags from the story
Mercy Aigbe
0

You may also like

5 Attitudes That Shows You As A Desperate Woman

The Real Reasons Your Spouse Shuts Down

Kate Gets The Giggles As She Is Greeted By Tribal Women

5 Stunning Images From Zahra & Ahmed Indimi’s Wedding Ball

5 Signs A Guy Is Really, REALLY Into You (As Told By A Man)

First Aid For Tick bites!!!

Offset

I Am Gay – Cardi B’s Husband, Offset, Reveals

[Advice Needed] I Never Had Feelings For Him From The Start Of The Relationship, But He Loves Me, What Do I Do?

‘I can’t continue to stay alone’, 87-year-old Sen. Cyrus Nunieh defends wedding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *