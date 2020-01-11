I Failed My Mum – Cubana Chief Priest

by Valerie Oke
Celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest has revealed that it feels so bad that he failed his mum’s wish of going to the Seminary to become a Catholic priest.

However, he revealed that he is happy to have passed as a Cubana priest, something he described as a better ‘priesthood.’

He made this known via his official Instagram post on Saturday, 11th January.

He wrote:

“My Mother Wanted Me To Become A Catholic Priest 😂 So Bad I Failed Her In The Seminary But I Passed In Cubana💰 Today Am A ChiefPriest💀 But Death Never Allowed My MaMa Witness A Better PriestHood That Made Me A Star🌟 RIP Mom, I Still Did Your Wish, This Is My Last Post As An Instagram Thousandnia, M IG Millionaire In A Few I Dedicate It To My MaMa, On My 1st IG Millionaire Post 10 Followers Of Mine Will Sure Get 100k From Me.”

