I Failed My Mum – Cubana Chief Priest

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest has revealed that it feels so bad that he failed his mum’s wish of going to the Seminary to become a Catholic priest.
However, he revealed that he is happy to have passed as a Cubana priest, something he described as a better ‘priesthood.’
He made this known via his official Instagram post on Saturday, 11th January.
He wrote:
“My Mother Wanted Me To Become A Catholic Priest 😂 So Bad I Failed Her In The Seminary But I Passed In Cubana💰 Today Am A ChiefPriest💀 But Death Never Allowed My MaMa Witness A Better PriestHood That Made Me A Star🌟 RIP Mom, I Still Did Your Wish, This Is My Last Post As An Instagram Thousandnia, M IG Millionaire In A Few I Dedicate It To My MaMa, On My 1st IG Millionaire Post 10 Followers Of Mine Will Sure Get 100k From Me.”
rip mum
let have the Cubana High Chief email address. There are more to share in matters of African cultural perspective.
all the same you made it in life, mama will be happy with you
It’s maybe mama’s dream but not the will of God…. But She’s proud of you wherever she is…. RIP MAMA
may God add more to your pocket amen.I know your mum will be happy any were she is now.RIPMama
RIP MAMA, YOU KNOW WHAT IS GOOD FOR YOUR SON
Your mum knows what is good for you but it is not Gods purpose for you. RIP MAMA
RIP Great mother of a king of imo state cubana de chief priest,I respect you.
