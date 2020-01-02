I Found True Love In 2019 – Nina Ivy Reveals

by Temitope Alabi
BBNaija's Nina
Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Nina

2019 BBNaija housemate Nina Ivy, has just revealed that she found true love in 2019.

Recounting how her 2019 went, the 2018 BBNaija housemate revealed that 2019 was the year she found that one true love.

My best highlight of 2019, To mention but a few “ I Found True Love “ “I achieved What I didn’t Know Was Possible in a short time “ “I Found a Lifetime Happiness “ I know 2020 would be better Happy new year everyone.”

This is coming days after she took to her IG page which is now deactivated to state that Tacha lied about getting a Benz from her fans.

