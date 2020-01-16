“I Have 39 More Prophecies That Will Come To Pass” – Father Mbaka

Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka has revealed that there are 39 more of his prophecies that will come to pass in 2020.

Information Nigeria recalls the clergyman sent social media agog after his prophecy about the sack of Emeka Ihedioha as Imo state governor and the announcement of Senator Hope Uzodinma has the new governor came to pass.

The popular Catholic Priest of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, released a new statement through his spokesman, Maximus Ugwuoke, and he reacted to the recent fulfilment of his prophecy and said more will come.

The statement reads;

“Uzodinma becoming the governor of Imo was just a part of the about 40 prophetic prayers Fr. Mbaka made on December 31. But that became the only issue people satanically picked against him.

“God has vindicated Fr. Mbaka as He has always done for Fr. Mbaka and adoration ministry in all the battles, vituperations and attacks the ministry had faced in the past. To God be the glory.”

“The Judgement has for umpteenth times vindicated Fr Mbaka as a true prophet of God. People should learn to fear God and respect His anointed whenever he says ‘Thus says the Lord’.

“We are not all gifted alike, Fr. Mbaka’s prophetic gift should be a source of pride for the Catholic Church and indeed all true Christians as a living evidence of divine presence within the Church. As a lawyer, I tell you that there are double fold angles to this miracle.

“One is the miraculous resuscitation of Hope Uzodinma from the far away position he was placed in the election result announced by INEC in Imo State. The second is the unanimous confirmation of the seven Justices of the Supreme Court (without a dissent view) that Uzodinma was the rightful winner of the election.”