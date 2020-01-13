I Have Been Vindicated Because Nigeria Is Still Jaga Jaga – Eedris Abdulkareem

Nigerian singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, in a recent interview on Channels TV spoke on his hit record, ‘Nigeria Jaga Jaga’ released in 2002.

The song, which spoke on the corruption and suffering in Nigeria, caused a major stir in the country as it was also banned from radio by the Federal Government.

During the interview, Eedris said:

“In 2002 I dropped Nigeria Jaga Jaga, and the ex-president came on the National TV and said that boy wey sing that song, na him papa and him family jaga jaga. I was very happy that my message got to the president. I was very happy that the president talked back at me because that means they were listening and today I’ve been vindicated again because Nigeria is still jaga jaga.”