I Have Never Fought Against Pastors: Daddy Freeze

Popular controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze took to his Instagram page to point out that he has never fought against any pastor.

This statement seemingly came as a shock to a lot of people who have seen the controversial OAP constantly attack the preaching and actions of some pastors.

Also Read: Religion That Promotes Cannibalism Is Foolishness – Daddy Freeze

However, the media personality pointed out he has always been fighting against the doctrines of the pastors, not their personality.

He emphasized that the moment he fights a pastor instead of the doctrines, he will lose the essence of his calling.

See his post below: