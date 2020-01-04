I Have Never Fought Against Pastors: Daddy Freeze

Popular controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze took to his Instagram page to point out that he has never fought against any pastor.
This statement seemingly came as a shock to a lot of people who have seen the controversial OAP constantly attack the preaching and actions of some pastors.
Also Read: Religion That Promotes Cannibalism Is Foolishness – Daddy Freeze
However, the media personality pointed out he has always been fighting against the doctrines of the pastors, not their personality.
He emphasized that the moment he fights a pastor instead of the doctrines, he will lose the essence of his calling.
See his post below: