I Have Never Fought Against Pastors: Daddy Freeze

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze took to his Instagram page to point out that he has never fought against any pastor.

OAP Daddy Freeze
OAP Daddy Freeze

This statement seemingly came as a shock to a lot of people who have seen the controversial OAP constantly attack the preaching and actions of some pastors.

However, the media personality pointed out he has always been fighting against the doctrines of the pastors, not their personality.

He emphasized that the moment he fights a pastor instead of the doctrines, he will lose the essence of his calling.

See his post below:

Daddy Freeze
Daddy Freeze’s post
