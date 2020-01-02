I Have Never Had Birthday: Moyo Lawal Cries Out

by Eyitemi Majeed
Moyo Lawal
Moyo Lawal

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has cried out that she has never had a birthday. She made this known via her official Instagram page on Thursday, 2nd January.

However, she pointed out that she and her fans need to prevent a repeat of such next year.

She wrote:

Read Also: Most People Think I Have Been Acting Way Before I Actually Even Started: Moyo Lawal

“In my entire life…. I have never had birthday xxx…….. …….. ……… ……. ………… ……… ………. ……… Uuuum see eeh, we have to prevent this from happening again next year, Yes oooh, *We* oooh …. ……. …… …. …… Yes ooh, It is your business, 🙄… Before 🤐🤐… ….. …. …. …… P. S Goodnight, turning in early tonight haven’t slept more than 4 hours in 48 hours.”

Tags from the story
moyo lawal
0

You may also like

'I was once addicted to porn' - Jada Pinkett-Smith reveals as daughter Willow also confessed to watching porn at 11

‘I was once addicted to porn’ – Jada Pinkett-Smith reveals as daughter Willow also confessed to watching porn at 11

Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy Sends Message To Upcoming Nigerian Artistes

Meet 22 year old Princess Elizabeth Bright, the youngest Councillor in the UK

Rita Edochie shares throwback photo from 1980

Check Out Cossy In Her Santa ‘Outfit’ | Photos

Actress, Toyin Abraham reacts to Cee-C’s Rant, Praises Tobi’s Mother

‘She’s the First Thing I Ever did Right in My Life’- Maheeda Shares Videos of Her Daughter

“My Father Says He’s Worried About Me” – D’banj

#BBNaija: Alex in tears as she publicly begs Cee-C for forgiveness (Videos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *