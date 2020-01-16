I Have No Problem With Being Probed: Rochas Okorocha

Rochas Okorocha, ex-governor of Imo state, says he has no problem with being probed by the new administration of Hope Uzodinma.

Uzodinma had ordered that the financial status of the state from May 2010 be sent to him by the accountant-general of the state within four days.

While giving his inaugural speech on Wednesday, Uzodinma also ordered all the permanent secretaries of all the ministries in the state to forward to him the status of all the contracts awarded, while halting the payment for all ongoing contracts.

He said, “My government shall be anchored on reconstruction, rehabilitation and recovery. Every Imo person shall have a say in my government. ”

“My doors are wide open. I forgive those who conspired to rob me of my hard-earned mandate. Let us work hard to make Imo the pride of Nigeria.

“I hereby direct the Accountant General of the State to within four days forward to me the comprehensive financial status of the State from May 2010 till date.

“I also direct the Permanent Secretaries of all the Ministries to within the same period forward the status of the contracts awarded within the time frame. Payment of all ongoing contracts is hereby stopped.”

However, reacting to the order to prove him and two other former governors, Ikedi Ohakim (2007-2011) and Emeka Ihedioha (May 2019-Jan 2020), Okorocha, in a tweet on Thursday, said he has no problem with being probed.

He tweeted: “Let me reiterate that I have nothing against being probed. What I did not agree with was the attempt to misuse power to harass and intimidate me or any of my supporters.”