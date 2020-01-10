I Hope He Regains His Freedom Soon -Bobrisky Reacts As Runsewe Lands In Jail

by Temitope Alabi
Otunba Runsewe and Bobrisky
Otunba Runsewe and Bobrisky

A few months after the Director-General of NCAC Olusegun Runsewe called Bobrisky a national disgrace, a Nigerian court has sent the DG to prison.

Runsewe was jailed for disobeying court order

Read Also: I Made Your Career, You Bastard – Bobrisky Drags Tunde Ednut

Hours after this news emerged, a social media user took to IG to inquire from Bobrisky how she feels that Runsewe had been jailed.

Responding, Bob says that she sees Runsewe as a father and hopes he gains his freedom soon.

See the exchange below and share your thoughts with us;

Tags from the story
Bobrisky, Olusegun Runsewe
0

You may also like

Kingsley Moghalu

Kingsley Moghalu Reveals How Youths Are Wasting Time Watching BBNaija

Comedian AY speaks on marriage crisis and more (Video)

Comedian AY speaks on marriage crisis and more (Video)

Kim Kardashian says North West doesn’t like her brother Saint

10 Music Stars Accused Of Satanism

Singer Reekado Banks apologises to DJ Xclusive after calling him out

‘Devil, Shut Up And Get Lost’ – Ruth Kadiri Blasts Filmmaker, Ayodele Adedeji On Instagram

‘Knowing how to slay is a skill’ – Regina Askia

Nigerian Man Narates His Sad Encounter With Majek Fashek

Phyno Recieves Happy Birthday Messages From Fellow Artistes

Phyno Recieves Happy Birthday Messages From Fellow Artistes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *