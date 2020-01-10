I Hope He Regains His Freedom Soon -Bobrisky Reacts As Runsewe Lands In Jail

A few months after the Director-General of NCAC Olusegun Runsewe called Bobrisky a national disgrace, a Nigerian court has sent the DG to prison.

Runsewe was jailed for disobeying court order

Read Also: I Made Your Career, You Bastard – Bobrisky Drags Tunde Ednut

Hours after this news emerged, a social media user took to IG to inquire from Bobrisky how she feels that Runsewe had been jailed.

Responding, Bob says that she sees Runsewe as a father and hopes he gains his freedom soon.

See the exchange below and share your thoughts with us;