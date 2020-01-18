Politics

I Hope I Can Handover To My Successor Quietly: Buhari

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

President Buhari
President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says it is his hope the hands over peacefully to whoever succeeds him.

Buhari who spoke at a dinner with members of the legal team for the 2019 presidential election petition on Thursday in Abuja, also hoped for the 2023 presidential election to be conducted without hitches

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, quoted Buhari as saying as a beneficiary of a free and fair election, he would bequeath same to his successor and the nation in 2023.

Buhari was also quoted as saying, he is convinced “his re-election was not a fluke”, following the large turnout of Nigerians during his campaign across the 36 states of the federation.

‘‘The number of people that turned out in every state across the country was more than anybody can buy or force,” Buhari said.

‘‘This gave me so much confidence and the election proved that with the votes I got. ‘That is why I insist that elections must be free and fair because I am a clear successor to a free and fair election.

Read Also: Buhari Never Visited El-Zakzaky To Beg For Votes: Aide

‘‘Morally I want to have a clear conscience. I swore by the Holy Book that I will abide by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

‘‘I will continue to do my best and I hope that by 2023, I can handover quietly to whoever succeeds me and I wish him the best of luck.”

 

