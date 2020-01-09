I Love My Dog More Than I Love Humans – Toke Makinwa

by Temitope Alabi
Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa

Media personality Toke Makinwa is no stranger to the news as the OAP has again caused a mini stir online.

Toke, who was the topic of discussion on social media yesterday after she tweeted her opinion about men who cheat on their women, has again taken to Twitter to bare her mind.

Read Also: You Do Not Own Your Partner In Marriage – Toke Makinwa

According to Toke in her post, she loves her dog more than she loves humans. ”Love my pup more than I love humans.”

Her post has since gotten many talking with one Twitter user writing;

”Babe get your mind right please. Humans may not be loyal a 100%. But pups are loyal and wont replace the need of humans in your life.”

Thoughts anyone?

Tags from the story
Toke Makinwa
1

You may also like

Jennifer Lopez Brings Out Veteran Singers — Ja Rule and Fat Joe at Bronx Concert

Ramsey Nouah impersonated for Months

Akon Says He Never Discriminated Against Dark-skinned Girls in Ghana

10 Secrets You Didn’t Know About Toke Makinwa.

Nigeria does not appreciate her writers – Emenyonu

Blessing Okoro and Tacha

Blessing Okoro Reacts To Tacha’s N20m Lawsuit Against Her

Stella Damasus Returns With ‘Two Brides And A Baby’

Stella Damasus Returns With ‘Two Brides And A Baby’

PEFTI unveils new training room

How My Job Makes My Kids Suffer – Ramsey Nouah Says

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *