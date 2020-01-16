I Paid All Civil Servants In Full Before I Left Office: Ex-Kwara Gov

Abdulfatah Ahmed, former governor of Kwara, says he paid all civil servants in the state were fully before he left office.

The former governor was reacting to the allegation that his administration owed lecturers of colleges of education seven-month salary arrears.

In a statement issued by Wahab Oba, his press secretary, he said the institutions’ management was responsible for workers’ salary under an arrangement the government had with them.

The statement reads thus, “Former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed maintains that salaries of state civil servants .i.e. those engaged by the Civil service Commission were fully paid up to his exit from office. ” the statement read.

” However, owing to fluctuations in federal allocations and blockage of state government account by the EFCC, payment of subvention to revenue-generating MDAs such as tertiary institutions was in arrears.

“Under budgeted arrangements with the affected institutions, however, the management was responsible for the salaries of staff. The institutions’ monthly subvention from the government was intended to support their administration, and not necessarily for salaries.

“Kwara State University and Kwara Polytechnic, for example, stepped up creative effort to enhance their IGR to meet obligations. The truth is that hundred per cent funding of tertiary institutions by the government is no longer feasible.”