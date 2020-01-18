I Painted Faces Of Kids For N50 Back To Make A Living – Singer, Slimcase

Popular Nigerian rapper, Oluwafemi Oladapo Oke-Eko alias Slimcase, recounted his grass to grace story on his Instagram page on Friday.

The ‘Lamba Xtra’ crooner revealed how he used to draw face paint for kids for N50 just to earn a living, before he struck gold in the music industry.

In his words,

“I face paint kids for 50N back in days to make a living in a very hot sun under an umbrella, pack all my life savings go studio Before Grace found me”.

Read Also: Toyin Abraham Pens Sweet Message To Her Husband On His Birthday

See the rapper’s full post below: