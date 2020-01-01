I Promise To Be More Discrete This Year – Bobrisky

by Temitope Alabi
Bobrisky

Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky has made it known that 2020 is the year of discreteness.

Bob, who is rumoured to be dating top political acts in the country took to social media to state that she intends to keep things a little bit more private this year.

Read Also: You Can Never See Me Hang With ‘I Never Chop’ Girls – Bobrisky

According to Bobrisky,

”Happy new year lovers. Thanks to all my secret boyfriends for making my new a good one, I promise to go more discrete dis year.”

Bobrisky has been making news for a while now, as many have tried to discern if she is in fact gay or just loves the drama around her name.

Tags from the story
Bobrisky
0

You may also like

Photo Exclusive: Meet Don Jazzy’s Mom!!

VIDEO: Rapper Ice Prince Clears Backstage BET Awards Rumours

Gospel Singer, Funmi Aragbaye Defrauded Of N6.5m By Ibadan Socialite

You are not fit to sing for God – Born again lady tells Flavour, Phyno and Zoro

Davido Promises Random Kid Scholarship On Twitter

NBA star, JR Smith slammed for taking naked shower photo with daughter

‘Why I Married Adesua’- Banky W Finally Speaks

We must continue to support President Buhari – Azadus reveals 

I’ve never had a threesome – Ras Kimono

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *