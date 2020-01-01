I Promise To Be More Discrete This Year – Bobrisky

Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky has made it known that 2020 is the year of discreteness.

Bob, who is rumoured to be dating top political acts in the country took to social media to state that she intends to keep things a little bit more private this year.

According to Bobrisky,

”Happy new year lovers. Thanks to all my secret boyfriends for making my new a good one, I promise to go more discrete dis year.”

Bobrisky has been making news for a while now, as many have tried to discern if she is in fact gay or just loves the drama around her name.