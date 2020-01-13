I Raped My Ex-Girlfriend For Dumping Me After She Graduated From School – Suspect

by Temitope Alabi
Olamide Babayemi,
The suspect, Olamide Babayemi

A 25-year-old shoemaker, Olamide Babayemi, has been arrested.

According to reports, Olamide was arrested for allegedly raping and attempting to kill a 22-year-old Microbiology graduate.

The suspect was arrested after the victim reported the case at the Redeemed Camp police station.

She stated that she gave the suspect N18,000 to buy a handset for her.

Read Also: Five Female Secondary Students Rape Biology Teacher To Coma In Ogun

The Ogun state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the victim also explained that the shoemaker refused to either buy the handset or refund the money.

He then called her on January 2 to come to Greenland Estate in Mowe and collect the phone.

“The victim said on getting there, the suspect forcefully removed all her clothes and raped her.

After forcefully having carnal knowledge of her, Babayemi soaked her clothes in water and used his phone to record her naked video, which he started sending to some of his friends.

When he realized that the victim might report him to the police, he made an attempt to kill her but she was lucky when her mother called him on phone to come and meet her at the gate of the Estate, which gave her the opportunity to escape.”

On interrogation, the suspect, claiming to be the victim’s boyfriend, confessed committing the crime, blaming the girl for ending their relationship after she graduated from school.

On why he recorded the lady’s nakedness, he said he did that so as to prevent her from reporting him to the police.

Tags from the story
Abimbola Oyeyemi, Olamide Babayemi, Rape
0

You may also like

Osun APC’s Statement On Workers Making Up 1% Of Population Insensitive – PDP

Sanwo-Olu Mourns Ex-Head Of Service, Rafiu Tinubu

Pregnant Woman, 3 Others Electrocuted In Lagos

Nigeria police

Police Foil Robbery Attack After 30 minutes Of Gun Battle With Hoodlums In Anambra

Man Who Clubbed Wife To Death Paraded In Ekiti

Boko Haram: Adamawa State University, Mubi, Closes Indefinitely

Jonathan Launches NEDEP, NIRP

Three Teenagers Killed In Stampede At Gov. Wammako’s Ramadan Largesse Distribution In Sokoto

Kaduna disburses money to victims of election crisis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *