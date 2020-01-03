I Suffer From Bad Anxiety – Toke Makinwa

Media personality Toke Makinwa has revealed that she suffers from bad anxiety.

Taking to her IG, the OAP shared a video of herself with a caption which reads thus;

”While you are looking at my beauty, do not ignore the message. I suffer from bad anxiety especially at the end of the year, the plans for the new year ahead, hopes and dreams, the uncertainty, everything stresses me out so much. I’ve learnt to focus on all the things I didn’t even know I needed that God blessed me with and with that I hand over all my plans to him, I can plot and plan but his will is ultimately what’ll come to pass and I pray for peace through it all. Where there is peace, you’ve got everything even when you don’t have it all figured out. Enough of my long epistle, check out that glow #Highvoltage🧨.”

