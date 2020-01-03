“I Thought You Dropped This Accent in 2019” – DJ Spinall Mocks Tekno (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Nigerian popular disc jockey and the CEO of The Cap Music, DJ Spinall has taken to social media to drag singer, Tekno for allegedly using a fake accent.

DJ Spinall
The Cap Music boss, DJ Spinall

The ‘Skeletun’ crooner had shared a video wishing his fans a happy new year with a promise to release new songs.

In the video, the Cartel Music boss could be heard speaking in a foreign accent and DJ Spinall didn’t hesitate to call him out, stating that he thought he dumped his fake accents in 2019.

See the video and comment below:

 

DJ Spinall's comment

