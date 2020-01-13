I Want To Be A Politician: American Rapper, Cardi B

American rapper, Cardi B has announced that she wants to be a politician even though she doesn’t agree with the Goverment.

The 27-year-old mother of one made the announcement on Twitter. In a series of post on Twitter, the rapper expressed her seriousness in becoming a politician.

The rapper also touted the idea of going back to college to get a degree in other to become a congresswoman as she expressed that she has many ideas that can help people.

See her tweets below:

I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

Like I was watching War https://t.co/r4gwhTQkHy matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020