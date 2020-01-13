I Want To Be A Politician: American Rapper, Cardi B

by Olayemi Oladotun

American rapper, Cardi B has announced that she wants to be a politician even though she doesn’t agree with the Goverment.

Cardi B
American rapper, Cardi B

The 27-year-old mother of one made the announcement on Twitter. In a series of post on Twitter, the rapper expressed her seriousness in becoming a politician.

Also Read: “Convince Offset To Move To Nigeria With Me “, Cardi B Says As She Shares His Agbada Photo

The rapper also touted the idea of going back to college to get a degree in other to become a congresswoman as she expressed that she has many ideas that can help people.

See her tweets below:

Tags from the story
Cardi B
0

You may also like

Popular Comedian, AY, Apologises For Car Gift Tweet

Chris Attoh Breaks Silence on Rumour that His Marriage to Damilola Adegbite Has Packed Up

Tonto Dikeh celebrates son, King, as he turns 22 months old

US based Pardon C wins another award

[Video]: North West steals the show at her father Kanye West' Sunday service

[Video]: North West steals the show at her father Kanye West’ Sunday service

BBA STARGAME: Goldie Wins Head of House

These Mistakes Pushed Me Out Of Big Brother Naija

“Falz Is Silent.” “Falz Should Come & Talk About Rape.” – Nigerians Say As They Drag Him Into Rape Case

OAP Lolo replies follower who criticized her outfit to an event.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *