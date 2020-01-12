I Wanted To Be A Medical Doctor – Twerker, Akuapem Poloo

by Eyitemi Majeed
Twerker, Akuapem Poloo and American rapper, Cardi B
Twerker, Akuapem Poloo and American rapper, Cardi B

Akuapem Poloo, twerker who became a household name after she and American rapper, Cardi B twerked on the same stage during her visit to Ghana has revealed that she had wanted to become a medical doctor but her dreams were shattered when she became pregnant at 25.

Read Also: Outrage As Cardi B Sets To Pick A Tribe After Applying For Nigerian Citizenship

She made this known during an Interview on Joy Fm.

Her words:

“I went to Adonten Senior High School, and I wanted to be a medical doctor. Life became someway and I was 25 years when I got pregnant with my first baby. Here am I, acting and selling for a living.” Akuapem Poloo went on to say: “I wanted to be popular badly. I’m a poor girl and I wanted to be heard. I approached a blogger to write about me too.

Tags from the story
Akuapem Poloo, Cardi B
0

You may also like

More photos from Sarah Ofili’s wedding to her Bayelsan hubby in Delta

Real Double Wahala: Oritsefemi Damages N24 million New Range Rover Evoque In Ghastly Accident

Photo Compilation: Your Favorite Nigerian Entertainers and Family Time

Banky W: “My Prayer Is To Have Bigger Artistes Who Would Grow More Than Wizkid”

‘I demand s3x from my boyfriend everyday’ – Amber Rose

Epic Throwback: Michelle Obama As A Kid

Actress Foluke Daramola On Divorce Rumour, “My Marriage Is Still Intact”

Justin Bieber To Star In New Movie

Omawumi

Omawumi speaks on why musicians no longer tackle the government in their songs 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *