I Was Paid N100 Per Hour As Doctor In Nigeria: Twitter User

A Nigerian doctor who now lives in Saudi Arabia has taken to Twitter to recount how he was being used while he was still in Nigeria.

According to the young man who goes by the name DeeJay, he cried when he received his first salary in Saudi Arabia as it was more than his expectation.

DeeJay went on to reveal that he was being paid N118,000 while in Nigeria, which is far from what he is being paid now.

”I went for a Job interview, Ministry of health, Saudi. After the interview, I was asked: “Can we discuss salary?” I was confused. I mean I was paid 100 naira per hour in my previous job.

“2013, Nigeria I was doing 2 jobs, morning and night, saw 100-120 patients daily in the name of free health. Month end; Salary- 118,00 naira. 2014, Saudi Arabia Maximum daily patients: 5-7 Salary: 4,500USD tax free. I cried after i received cumulative of 4 months Salary”