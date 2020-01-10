I Was Told I Will Never Amount To Nothing – Georgina Onuoha Says As She Bags Ph.D

by Temitope Alabi
Former Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha, has taken to social media to celebrate bagging a new degree while penning a piece of advice to all parents.

According to the former actress, she was told she would never amount to anything, but she never let that stop her form attaining greatness.

#two years ago I bagged this one ☝️
My daughter asked me this evening, “mom why do I keep seeing Phd candidate on all your paperwork and documents?
Me, I’m just pulling the bull by the horn.
Why? Do you want to become a doctor?
Me: Anything is possible child especially when you are constantly be told “ you will never amount to anything without me”
Child: I see. I want to become a brain surgeon
Me: It’s in your DNA. Reach for it child because girls with dreams become women with visions.
Having such affirmative conversations with our kids is crucial and important.
Always speak life into them.
I was always told, “ you will never amount to anything “
Me, “watch me smash those ceiling glasses”.
Still I rise.
2020 mindset
Reach for the Stars ✨
The journey of one thousand kilometers begins with a step, take it one by one at your own pace.
Reach for your stars and never let the naysayers dim your lights.
No tears, No Pain No gain .
Just Do It.”

  Where human-beings complete your story that is when God begins His own to prove them wrong and to tell them that he is God Almighty. Congratulations congratulations congratulations.

