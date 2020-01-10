I Was Told I Will Never Amount To Nothing – Georgina Onuoha Says As She Bags Ph.D

Former Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha, has taken to social media to celebrate bagging a new degree while penning a piece of advice to all parents.

According to the former actress, she was told she would never amount to anything, but she never let that stop her form attaining greatness.

Read Also: I Have Always Respected Your Intellect But You Are Wrong This Time – Georgina Onuoha Tackles Gideon Okeke

”Time flies

Flashback Friday

#two years ago I bagged this one ☝️

My daughter asked me this evening, “mom why do I keep seeing Phd candidate on all your paperwork and documents?

Me, I’m just pulling the bull by the horn.

Why? Do you want to become a doctor?

Me: Anything is possible child especially when you are constantly be told “ you will never amount to anything without me”

Child: I see. I want to become a brain surgeon

Me: It’s in your DNA. Reach for it child because girls with dreams become women with visions.

Having such affirmative conversations with our kids is crucial and important.

Always speak life into them.

I was always told, “ you will never amount to anything “

Me, “watch me smash those ceiling glasses”.

Still I rise.

2020 mindset

Reach for the Stars ✨

The journey of one thousand kilometers begins with a step, take it one by one at your own pace.

Reach for your stars and never let the naysayers dim your lights.

No tears, No Pain No gain .

Just Do It.”