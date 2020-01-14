I Won’t Be Having Any Kid, Says M.I Abaga

by Eyitemi Majeed
Indigenous rapper, MI Abaga
Popular indigenous rapper, MI Abaga has revealed that he does not have plans to have kids.

The rapper made this known via his official Twitter handle on Monday, 13th January in reaction to a now-viral comical skit where in some kids played a World War III prank on their parents.

The rapper who didn’t find the skit funny stated that it is for reasons like this that he has opted against raising kids.

He wrote:

And this is why I shall not be having any children

