Ice Prince Testifies As He Visits Tekno’s House

by Valerie Oke
Tekno
Music producer Tekno Miles

Indigenous rapper, Ice Prince couldn’t hide his astonishment after visiting singer Tekno‘s home as he hurriedly took to his official Twitter handle to label the house an inspiration for a music man.

Read Also: Apologize For What- AKA Fires Back At Ice Prince Over His Tweets About Nigerians (Photos)

He concluded by saying his own first house in Lagos is not even as fine as the self acclaimed ‘Alhaji’s edifice.

He wrote:

I felt amazingly great wallahi when i bought my first house in Lagos, but after visiting and Vibing at @alhajitekno ‘s crib !!!!!! Kaiiiiii…Tau Allah ya Taimaka Kawai… Shikenan. Tekno’s house is an inspiration for a Music man #Music #Boss

 

Tags from the story
ice prince, Tekno
0

You may also like

Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe

How I Keep Getting Up After Life Knocked Me Down A Few Times – Mercy Aigbe

“We are just a bunch of jokers” – Rapper, Lnyxxx slams Nigerians calling for prayers over National tragedies.

#BBNaija: Tobi reveals he earn N130,000 at Heritage Bank monthly

‘The Fire That Was Meant To Destroy Me, Made Me’ – Toke Makinwa Says As She Step Out Looking Gorgeous In A Rare Pictue (Picture)

Forbes Name World’s Highest Paid Superstars Of 2015… See The Stars Who Made The Cut!!!

#BBNaija: ‘Lolu is a dead man walking and he doesn’t even know’ – Tobi (Video)

See Rita Ora’s reaction to latest reports that she had an affair With Jay Z

Between Olajumoke Orisaguna And An ‘English Professor’

Adeniyi Johnson Avoids Contact With Estranged Wife, Actress Toyin Aimakhu, Leaves Event On Her Arrival

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *