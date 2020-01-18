If You Are Depressed,Get Help – Davido Slams Peruzzi’s Former Boss

Popular singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido has slammed Peruzzi’s former boss, King Patrick for calling him out.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the singer advised the golden boy entertainment boss to get some help if he is so depressed.

If You’re feeling depressed, remember that you’re not alone. God is with you always. Don’t be afraid to reach out to people in your family, your church, or friend circles. Ask them to pray with you and not give you drugs! hope you feel better bro. Crackhead!