If You Have Friends Only When You Have Money, There Is A Problem: Jimmy Jatt

by Eyitemi Majeed
DJ Jimmy Jatt
DJ Jimmy Jatt

Legendary Disc Jockey, Jimmy Jatt has raised the alarm that there is problem for anybody who only have friends only when there is money.

According to the respected Disc Jockey, such person needs to check him/herself and also check the circle of friends. Do you agree with him???

He made this known via his official Twitter handle on Saturday, 4th December.

He wrote:

If you have friends only when you have money, There is a problem.

Check yourself, Check your friends.

