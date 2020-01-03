If You Quit Music, God Will Give You A Husband: Nollywood Actor Tells DJ Cuppy

by Valerie Oke
DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has taken to his Instagram page to advise DJ Cuppy to quit music so that God can give her a husband.

He made the comment after the Disc Jockey lamented that she can not believe that she is still single in 2020.

He wrote:

“Stop advertising your relationship status, if you quit #music, God will give you a #husband… 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ @cuppymusic if you #like go to #UK or #America to announce that you allegedly have no #boyfriend, ✈️i will not go into a #relationship with you, this is a new year, please nobody should beg me, i have already made up my mind. 🙄Dear #cuppy, you can write this prophecy down, even if they offer me 20 billion Naira, i will still not be your boyfriend.”

