If You Try Me In 2020, You Will Get It – Khloe Warns

2018 BBNaija housemate Khloe has made it known that she will not accept any disrespect from anyone this new year.

According to Khloe, she took a lot of disrespect in 2019 and this will no longer be tolerated.

”Idgaf about what I allowed in 2019,

“Try me 2020, you gon get a bit of me.

“PERIODTTTT… happy new year lovers ❤️”

In another post, she wrote;

”Looking back to 2019

Trust me when I say I don’t regret a thing

The only things is I learnt from all my mistakes. 2020 can’t wait to see you in few

Braids by @tantalstyles”