If You Try Me In 2020, You Will Get It – Khloe Warns

by Temitope Alabi
BBNaija's Khloe
BBNaija’s Khloe

2018 BBNaija housemate Khloe has made it known that she will not accept any disrespect from anyone this new year.

According to Khloe, she took a lot of disrespect in 2019 and this will no longer be tolerated.

Idgaf about what I allowed in 2019,
“Try me 2020, you gon get a bit of me.
“PERIODTTTT… happy new year lovers ❤️”

In another post, she wrote;

”Looking back to 2019
Trust me when I say I don’t regret a thing
The only things is I learnt from all my mistakes. 2020 can’t wait to see you in few
Braids by @tantalstyles

