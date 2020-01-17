If Your Brother Is Still Generous To Your Family After Marriage, Thank His Wife – Life Coach Ajero Morgan

by Valerie Oke
File photo of a recently wedded couple
Popular life coach, Ajero Morgan says if, after marriage, one’s brother is still generous towards the family then one needs not to thank him alone but also appreciate and thank his wife also.

He further stated that men who respect their wives always listen to them, adding that as such, the brother’s benevolence towards the family is a doing of the wife.

He concluded by advising that one should never take this for granted.

He made this known via his official Twitter handle.

He wrote;

 

