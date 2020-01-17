If Your Plan Is To Get Rich Or Married Then Read This Advice From Tonto Dikeh

by Valerie Oke
Tonto Dikeh
Actress Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to her Instagram page to dish out advice to two sets of people: those who want to get rich, and those who want to get married.

For those who intend to be rich, the screen diva advised that they need to stop hanging around people who don’t mind being poor.

For people intending to get married, she advised that they need to stop dating people who want to remain single.

She wrote:

IF YOUR GOAL IS TO GET MARRIED, STOP DATING PEOPLE WHO WANT TO STAY SINGLE.
IF YOUR GOAL IS TO GET RICH, STOP HANGING WITH PEOPLE WHO DONT MIND BEEN POOR.

