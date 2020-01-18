Politics

Ifeanyi Ubah Appeals Against Judgement Sacking Him From Senate

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

PoliticsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Ifeanyi Ubah Appeals Against Judgement Sacking Him From Senate

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has revealed that he has appealed against the judgement of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Bwari,...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Fani-Kayode Warns Miyetti Allah Over Comment On Amotekun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has warned the Miyetti Allah group over its continued pronouncements on the establishment...
Read more
PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

PDP: Presidency Mounting Pressure On S’Court To Deliver Sokoto, Bauchi, Adamawa In APC’s Favour

  Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the presidency of mounting pressure on the...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Amotekun, Deliberate Plot Against Fulani: Miyetti Allah

  The Miyetti Allah Kaute Hore says the regional southwest security outfit, Amotekun is a plot against the Fulan, and...
Read more
World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

‘Armed’ Chicken Kills Man In A Cockfight In India

A 55-year-old man has lost his life during a cockfight in India. According to reports, the man died after a...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has revealed that he has appealed against the judgement of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Bwari, which sacked him from the Senate.

Ifenayi Ubah
Ifeanyi Ubah

Recall on Friday, Information Nigeria reported that the FCT court sacked the Senator representing the people of Anambra South in the red chambers.

Senator Ubah on Saturday reiterated his stand that the court didn’t have jurisdiction over his case.

This was made known in a statement by his media aide, Adichie Izuchukwu, as he faulted the court’s ruling that ousted him as lawmaker representing Anambra South senatorial district.

Also Read: Ifeanyi Ubah Reacts As Court Sacks Him As Senator

“Finally, Senator Ubah has appealed against the Judge’s refusal to set aside the judgment of 11th April, 2019 granted to a co-defendant and also filed a motion for injunction to stay the judgment of the FCT High Court (Bwari division), pending the determination of the Appeal at the Appellate Court. All relevant parties including INEC have been served. We have absolute confidence that justice will be served by the Court of Appeal,” the statement read in parts.”

Previous articleBBNaija Winner, Mercy Shares New Photos On Social Media
Next articleCee-C Becomes GetFit Brand Ambassador
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

PDP: Presidency Mounting Pressure On S’Court To Deliver Sokoto, Bauchi, Adamawa In APC’s Favour

Politics Verity Awala - 0
  Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the presidency of mounting pressure on the supreme court to rule in...
Read more

Imo: PDP’s Statement Designed To Undermine Peace, Stability Of Nigeria – Oshiomhole

Politics Valerie Oke - 0
    Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has faulted the statement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made against the judiciary...
Read more

I Hope I Can Handover To My Successor Quietly: Buhari

Politics Valerie Oke - 0
President Muhammadu Buhari says it is his hope the hands over peacefully to whoever succeeds him. Buhari who spoke at a dinner with members of...
Read more

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 18th January 2020

Politics Verity Awala - 0
  Southwest Governors Turning Amotekun Into A Christian Militia: MURIC Ishaq Akintola, director of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has accused southwest governors of turning Amotekun...
Read more
- Advertisement -