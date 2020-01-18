Ifeanyi Ubah Appeals Against Judgement Sacking Him From Senate

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has revealed that he has appealed against the judgement of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Bwari, which sacked him from the Senate.

Recall on Friday, Information Nigeria reported that the FCT court sacked the Senator representing the people of Anambra South in the red chambers.

Senator Ubah on Saturday reiterated his stand that the court didn’t have jurisdiction over his case.

This was made known in a statement by his media aide, Adichie Izuchukwu, as he faulted the court’s ruling that ousted him as lawmaker representing Anambra South senatorial district.

“Finally, Senator Ubah has appealed against the Judge’s refusal to set aside the judgment of 11th April, 2019 granted to a co-defendant and also filed a motion for injunction to stay the judgment of the FCT High Court (Bwari division), pending the determination of the Appeal at the Appellate Court. All relevant parties including INEC have been served. We have absolute confidence that justice will be served by the Court of Appeal,” the statement read in parts.”