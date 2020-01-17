Ifeanyi Ubah Reacts As Court Sacks Him As Senator

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP-Anambra South) has reacted to his sack by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday for certificate forgery.

Recall that in an earlier judgment, the court sacked the lawmaker representing Anambra South for allegedly submitting a forged National Examination Council (NECO) certificate, to contest the February 23, 2019, senatorial election.

Reacting to his sack from the Red Chambers, Ubah’s lawyer talking to newsmen expressed that the decision of the court is incorrect.

According to the businessman, he remains the substantive senator of the people of Anambra South.