Igbo Parents Beat, Starve Teenage Daughter To Death For Dating Yoruba Boy

Agility community in Mile 12 area of Lagos state has been thrown into pandemonium after an 18-year-old named Amaka Nweke was reportedly starved and beaten to death by her parents for dating a Yoruba boy, New Telegraph reports.

However, the father, Mike Nweke is said to have denied such questioning if it is possible for a father to subject her daughter to such fate.

Until her demise, Amaka was said to have welcomed a baby boy christened Zaeed, fathered by one Ibrahim Lawal she started dating when she was in Senior Secondary School.