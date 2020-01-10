Igbo Parents Beat, Starve Teenage Daughter To Death For Dating Yoruba Boy

by Eyitemi Majeed
Amaka Nweke
The deceased, Amaka Nweke

Agility community in Mile 12 area of Lagos state has been thrown into pandemonium after an 18-year-old named Amaka Nweke was reportedly starved and beaten to death by her parents for dating a Yoruba boy, New Telegraph reports.

However, the father, Mike Nweke is said to have denied such questioning if it is possible for a father to subject her daughter to such fate.

Read Also: Wasiu Ayinde Marshal To Be Installed As Mayegun Of Yorubaland

Until her demise, Amaka was said to have welcomed a baby boy christened Zaeed, fathered by one Ibrahim Lawal she started dating when she was in Senior Secondary School.

Tags from the story
Amaka Nweke, Ibrahim Lawal
0

You may also like

8 Killed In Benue Cholera Outbreak

FG withdraws soldiers from Lagos streets

FG withdraws soldiers from Lagos streets

Police Recover Machine Gun, Rifles From Sea Pirates In Rivers

JTF, Civilian JTF Arrest Female Boko Haram Suspect In Borno

Borno Spends N500m On Hajj

"Dear Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Step Down" - Actor Akah Nnani

Actor, Akah Nnani Becomes The First COZA Member To Publicly Stand With Busola Dakolo

Just-in: Seun Egbegbe Granted Bail, Case Adjourned Till February

Reps Mandate Ad-Hoc Committee To Investigate NNPC Crude Oil Sales, Remittances

1.8m Nigerian Children Orphaned By HIV/AIDS – Expert

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *