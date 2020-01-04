Ighalo’s Wife Debunks Divorce Rumours

by Olayemi Oladotun

Sonia Ighalo, the wife of former Nigerian international, Jude Ighalo took to her Instagram page to debunk rumours that she is set to divorce her husband.

Ighalos
Jude Ighalo and wife, Sonia

Recall that some days ago, the wife lambasted her on her WhatsApp status for celebrating few days after losing his sister.

Also Read: Wife Lambasts Ighalo For Throwing Lavish Party Few Days After Losing Sister

This led to rumours of trouble in their marriage. However, few days later, Sonia has come out to debunk rumours that there is trouble in her home.

See her post below:

Sonia Ighalo
Sonia Ighalo’s post
Sonia Ighalo
Sonia Ighalo’s post
