Ihedioha In Tears As Supreme Court Sacks Him As Imo Governor (Photo)

A new photo of Emeka Ihedioha crying profusely shortly after he was sacked as governor of Imo state by the Supreme Court of Nigeria has emerged on social media.

The apex court sacked him and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress(APC) as the duly elected governor of the state.

The ruling has sparked reactions from Nigerians with some querying while Uzodinma who came 4th during the poll was declared the winner of the election.

Despite this, congratulatory messages have since started pouring in for the new governor.