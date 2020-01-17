Ihedioha’s Removal Painful But We Must Move On: Senator Abaribe

Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to move on, even though the Supreme Court’s ruling that removed Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo is painful.

Abaribe said this in a statement by his media aide, Uchenna Awom in Abuja.

He said, “This is not the time for blame game as this dark hour will surely pass away.”

Abaribe asked his party to take the ruling in good faith as it has raised important questions that should ignite serious calls for total reforms of the electoral and governance structures in Nigeria.

He said since the Apex Court is the final arbiter, it’s decisions must be respected at all times.

Although he decried the contradictions in the final analysis, especially when the statistics of who-got-what in the State Assembly among the various political parties are put side by side with the result that was recorded same day with the gubernatorial election.

“How many House of Assembly members in Imo State did APC produce in the Election that was held on the same day as this governorship election in question? Can someone refresh us…? PDP won 13 seats, AA 8, APGA 6, and APC won 0 seat out of a total 27 seats.

“And now by this Judgement, the APC that did not win any seat in the House of Assembly in the election that was held and collated the same day ..won the Imo State Governorship Election at the Supreme Court. APC should not gloat.

“These are times that make hearts and will falter. But as the Holy book says …this too shall pass away. For our friend and brother Emeka Ihedioha, courage is the name. This will also pass away.

“Your valedictory speech is heartwarming. It shows that there will be a rosy tomorrow from today’s despondency. For all of us in the PDP this is not a time for blames. When men are bent on evil, they will not stop, but ultimately the will of the people shall prevail,” he said.