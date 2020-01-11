IK Ogbonna Celebrates Birthday With New Photos

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna took to his Instagram page to celebrate his birthday with new pictures that have left fans drooling.

I have been in pain since news broke that hazard is now a Madrid player  But Here Is How I Would Cure Myself - IK Ogbonna
Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna

The Nollywood actor urged his fans to pray for those who couldn’t see a new age as his birthday request.

Also Read: IK Ogbonna Blasts Timaya Over Comment On Nigerian Celebrities

The actor took to his media space to share wonderful photos. He captioned it:

As I celebrate a year added to my life, let’s not forget to say a prayer for those that could not see a new age … may their souls Rest In Peace 🙏 War is never the solution #saynotowar.”

See his post below:

IK Ogbonna
IK Ogbonna’s post
IK Ogbonna
IK Ogbonna
IK Ogbonna
IK Ogbonna
