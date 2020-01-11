IK Ogbonna Celebrates Birthday With New Photos

Popular Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna took to his Instagram page to celebrate his birthday with new pictures that have left fans drooling.

The Nollywood actor urged his fans to pray for those who couldn’t see a new age as his birthday request.

The actor took to his media space to share wonderful photos. He captioned it:

“As I celebrate a year added to my life, let’s not forget to say a prayer for those that could not see a new age … may their souls Rest In Peace 🙏 War is never the solution #saynotowar.”

